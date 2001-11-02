The Asian Development Bank has earmarked $306 million in soft loans and $4 million as a technical assistance grant for 2002-2004, or $102 million each year. Much of the money is to be spent on poverty reduction projects, in line with the Poverty Reduction Partnership Agreement between the government and the Bank. The technical assistance is to be used to prepare projects that will be funded by the loans. The exact amount that will be disbursed will depend on the assessment of the performance of existing and new projects, according to the Bank. Nepal's actual borrowing from the Asian Development Fund between 1994-2000 was $94 million.