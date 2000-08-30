The Agricultural Development Bank, which has been providing 60 million people with drinking water supplies through its village drinking water and sanitation programme is planning to pull out from the project and begin investing in income-generating 'small urban water supply projects'. The ADB reached the decision after its dissatisfaction with the infrastructure development and construction of the 323 projects under the Fourth Water Supply and Sanitation Programme. Experts said ADB is pulling out of the programme as nothing has been done so far to carry out the necessary survey on the feasibility and extension of the fifth phase of the project. However, under-secretary at the Physical Development Ministry, Dhruba Bahadur Shrestha, denies any possibility of the ADB's withdrawing from the project. He said that it might get postponed for a year. "We have been told that they will proceed with the project despite being postponed for a year."