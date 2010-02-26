Agricultural Development Bank Limited (ADBL) will issue Rs 960 million worth of ordinary shares beginning 14 April. CEO of Ace Development Bank Siddhant Raj Pandey said collection centres have been established in 150 places and employees have been trained about Initial Public Offerings (IPO).

RamroMotors

Nepal's first multibrand automobile showroom, Ramro Motors is to open in Sano Gaucharan, Gyaneshor. The only one of its kind, it will showcase cars of brands such as Mazda and Perodua under the same roof, and provide services regarding the purchase and sale of new and used cars.The showroom also has an exchange offer.

FasTracKids

FasTracKids, a global educational franchise for children of ages between six months and 8 years, wil begin operations in Nepal from March this year. The institution is well-known for its modern infrastructure and child-focused teaching style. It will be located in Lazimpat and franchised by Imperial World School (IWS), the instituituon is well known for its modern infrastructure and child-centered teaching styles.

Auto Works

Morang Auto Works, the authorized dealer of JCB India in Nepal, inaugurated its office in Itahari this month. The company offers a wide network of After Sales Service and Spares, and since its establishment in 2002, has sold nearly 500 machines in Nepal. Within the next two months JCB plans to open branches in Pokhara and Dhangadhi.

Prudent invest

NMB Bank and National Life Insurance Company signed an agreement prior to the launch of their new product NMB Bank Prudent Invest. This investment plan starts with a deposit of Rs 100,000 and aims to help common people gain access to affordable life insurance.

Chevrolet Concert Series

Vijay Motors Pvt. Ltd. And Kathmandu Jazz Conservatory will put on the first Chevrolet Concert Series 2010 this Saturday at 5:30pm in Jhamsikhel. The program is free and open to the public. The concert is part of series that will be held during the last weekend of every month.