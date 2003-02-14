Add it up Nepal Samancharpatra, 9 February Subhechha Bindu From The Nepali Press | From Issue #132 (February 14-20, 2003)

The Social Welfare Council (SWC) has signed a bilateral agreement worth Rs 2 billion with two big international non-government organisations to run 94 social development projects. According to the council, 27 of the projects are in the health sector, 24 will be dedicated to community development, 16 will involve children and the rest will work towards common objectives.



Most of the donor INGOs involved in Nepal's social development are US-based. Altogether 27 INGOs supporting social development activities in Nepal have headquarters in the US, 14 are based in the UK, 11 are Japanese and nine are German. The remaining are from Europe and Asia. SWC data shows 27 of the currently running projects may fold by year end.



At the receiving end, Nepali NGOs have clearly demarcated their areas of interest. Out of 842 projects that the government has permitted for Nepali NGOs, 208 are for youth, 100 are for women, 60 related to children, 58 to the environment, 51 to moral education, 29 for the disabled, 28 in health sector and 15 focus on education.