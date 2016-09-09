National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has added Cluj-Napoca as its third destination in Romania from Istanbul after Bucharest and Constanta in Romania. Flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in both directions.

Best for business

Qatar Airways was given the title of ‘Best for Business’ by Conde Nast Traveller Readers at an event held in London recently. The carrier, which flies to more than 150 destinations, was recognised for its services and products.

Drive for education

Sipradi Trading, authorised distributor of Tata Motors in Nepal, announced their ‘Test-Drive Campaign for Education’.Tata Motors will display Tiago, Bolt and Zest at schools across the country. For each test drive, the company will donate Rs 500 to the school.

A Huawei Dashain

Chinese multinational telecom company Huawei recently announced its Dashain Festival Scheme in Nepal. The one month long campaign, slated to end on 8 October, will give out prizes like power banks, smart phones, cycles with kits on a weekly basis. As part of its fortnightly draw it will be giving out a Vespa and a Royal Enfield to two customers through a live lucky draw. To participate in the lucky draws, customers will have to buy any Huawei smart phone and SMS Huawei (space) 15 digit IMEI No. to 32200.