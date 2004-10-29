Adding to the fleet Business Briefs | From Issue #219 (October 29 - November 4, 2004)

Druk Air, the national flag carrier of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan has recently added Airbus 319 to its fleet. Manufactured by the Airbus company it has a capacity of 114 seats (20 business and 94 economy class). Another Airbus 319 will arrive at Paro, Bhutan this December.



The aircraft Airbus 319 will land at the Tribhuban International Airport, Kathmandu at 8:50 AM on 31 October as flight # KB400. Malla Treks Pvt Ltd is the general sales agent for Druk Air in Nepal.