In his address, Prime Minister Dahal admitted the administration's weaknesses and pledged new commitments. But the fact remains that the present alliance is mired in many internal problems. New commitments that address these problems and also incorporate the meaningful objectives of the previous 12-point agreement will take the country in a positive direction. But the main goal should be to write the constitution in the stipulated time. Just as Dahal has said, if the economic, political, social and other reasons that caused the Maoists' revolution continue to exist, there is no saying that another revolt will not begin. If the Maoists fail to run the state then they themselves will become the reason for another movement. And this time they will be at the receiving end.

-Kantipur, 25 January

It is positive that the prime minister understands the situation but what's more important is the implementation of what he has promised. In the past leaders announced policies and seemingly showed insight and understanding. Then failed to implement the policies. This trend should not be continued. Playing politics from every angle has to be stopped. Everyone should move ahead with a single purpose. We need commitment to implementation

-Nepal Samacharpatra,26 January

If what the prime minister has promised in his speech is fulfilled, history will judge this as a positive turning point. Prime Minister Dahal is now facing a difficult political situation. The NC is in opposition and there is an environment of distrust within the coalition partners. The situation in the Tarai is showing no improvement. Even the MJF has announced that it will join the struggle in the Tarai. It is unfortunate that the very people who are in the government are pointing out the loopholes in the PM's address. If Dahal is not able to improve relations with the other parties the objective of this address will not be achieved.

- Annapurna Post, 26 January

PM Prachanda has warned that if the imperialists, expansionists and status quo forces do not let the writing of the constitution begin and conspire to overthrow the Maoists, who are working to write the constitution, the people will not keep quiet. They will use their freedom to revolt and take power in their own hands. But status quo forces have been quick to twist this and accuse him of a totalitarian statement. This is nothing but childish behaviour on their behalf. People have the supreme power and are well capable of revolting if they feel that their rights are not secured. If they had not risen, would we now be able to dream of a new Nepal?

-Janaadesh, 26 January

The Maoists had tempted the people with big hopes and dreams but now we question their ability to run the country. The people are disillusioned with deteriorating security and the troubled business and industrial sector. The people feel let down, thanks to the conflict between leading political parties and the blame game within them. The address's objective may have been to restore the people's confidence but the effect has been opposite. Now they know the government is in trouble.

-Rajdhani, 26 January

The Nepali people had a lot of expectations for the Maoists. But since gaining power, the Maoists have done nothing substantial. Murders, kidnappings, blockades and threats-all their old ways-remain unchanged. The initial enthusiasm with which people cast their votes is almost dead.

The Maoists had an important role to play in ending the Monarchy and forming a republic. But they have forgotten the UML and NC played a role in bringing them into mainstream politics. If the Maoists continue ruling with violence, underpinned by their youth cadre, it's not just their party but the notion of a democratic republic that will be in trouble.

- Drishti, 27 January