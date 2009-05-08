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MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA
By overturning the Maoists' decision, the president has created the impression that he controls the army. By taking matters into his own hands as though he were vested with executive power, the president over-reached his legitimate rights which are limited to bringing official attention to deviations and taking advice from the Supreme Court. This move makes his intentions seem political and unconstitutional.
In a statement on Monday, the president attempted an unconvincing explanation for his move on Sunday. However, if he wants to regain the people's respect, he needs to admit to his mistake and assure them that executive powers will be under the control of the new government.