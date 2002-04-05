As the world of adventure travel asserts itself as Feature Product during the 25th PATA Travel Mart in Singapore, 9-12 April, Nepal will be in the spotlight as the Feature Country. Plagued by an insurgency, an emergency, and recession, it might be the much-needed boost Nepal's flagging tourism needs. For some years, adventure travel has become the most dynamic and fast-growing sector of international tourism with adventure related activities accounting for as much as 20 percent of the revenue turnover of the tourism industry. "Adventure travel remains an aspect of the industry that is dominated by small operators with limited budgets," says Action Asia magazine Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Robert Houston. "Being Feature Product at PATA Travel Mart will encourage operators to lift their standards and offer a greater variety of new and interesting packages." Are Nepali operators listening?