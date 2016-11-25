Turkish Airlines won the Gold prize in Epica Awards for the ‘Batman v. Superman’ advertising campaign. The airline was awarded under the product and brand integration category.

Winning covers

Syakar Trading Company, authorised distributor for Honda motorcycles and scooters in Nepal, announced the winners of the ‘Bipul Chettri cover song contest’. Singer Bipul Chettri handed over the cash prize worth Rs 100,000 to winners Bhusan Amatya and Chrisma Abigail.

Two for one

Ncell introduced a new scheme ‘Ek ma dui offer’ for its voice pack users . Starting 21 November, pre-paid subscribers can call any other Ncell number at as low as 25 paisa per minute including taxes.

Cake mixing

Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Kathmandu hosted a cake mixing ceremony to usher in the festive season. Women from various sectors of Nepal participated in the gala event.

Smart three

Hero MotoCorp launched three new motorcycles-Splendor iSmart 110, Super Splendor 125cc and Achiever 150, in Nepal. All three bikes come with i3S (idle stop start system) technology and are priced at Rs 166,000, Rs 176,000 and Rs 203,000 respectively.