KIRAN PANDAY

Nepal-UN relations go back six decades. But today, because of UNMIN, this relationship is at a difficult juncture. Either directly or indirectly, UNMIN has repeatedly taken a stance in favour of the UCPN (Maoist), and even the reports it has been sending to the Security Council have been pro-Maoist. Their bias has influenced the global perception of the Nepali peace process.

UNMIN's main job was to facilitate the elections and peace process and monitor the combatants in the cantonments. But it couldn't control the irregularities and the use of force in the polls. Last week, UNMIN transgressed its authority by bringing out a 60-week schedule for combatant management. Whenever something bad happens, UNMIN redeems itself by misinterpreting its mandate or saying it has no authority. But the same UNMIN that didn't feel accountable when Ram Hari Shrestha was tortured in Shaktikhor camp was eager to defend the gun-toting combatants in Kapilbastu.

UNMIN, which responds with passion whenever the Maoists are accused of something, is always restrained when the Nepal Army faces accusations. It seems all the UNMIN leadership wants is to publicise its success story by signing on a mediocre document in Nepal.

Nepali politicians invited UNMIN so it could monitor the peace process according to international standards, but the standards UNMIN has adhered to are incapable of bringing lasting peace. A piece of advice to UNMIN - work according to your mandate for the two remaining months of your term, and respect the stances and ideas of other parties as well.

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