I wish to draw the attention of the foreign embassies based in Kathmandu to their travel advisories. The United States, most European countries, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and others strongly advise their citizens against travelling to Nepal. Fine. But I haven't heard of an advisory against their citizens travelling to London, Madrid or New York which have seen indiscriminate terrorist attacks against civilians. Nepal's violence has rarely been indiscriminate.In the few instances when it has foreigners, have never been deliberately targetted. Someone please explain to me this hypocrisy and double standard or is it just a case of you covering your legal asses?



Jaya Gauchan,

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