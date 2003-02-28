Buoyed by the immense popularity of the Sunrise Homes, the MS Group has introduced Single Floor Flats targeting the Valley's middle class population. Promoters say the family flats have been constructed keeping convenience and safety in mind. They will have reliable access to basic amenities like water, electricity, cable channel and solar heaters. "This project will realise the dream of a beautiful house for every person," said promoter Sumit Kumar Agrawal.