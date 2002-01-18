Mushahid Hussain's analysis "Afghanistan's potential" (#76) threw some light on Afghanistan's extraordinary history. But could this history repeat itself in Nepal? We should not make the same mistakes the Afghans did and open the Pandora's Box of ethnic divisons. Let us shun groupism and communalism and remember that we are first Nepalis before we are anything else. If we don't do this, there will be no possibility of peace, and without peace there will be no development and without development we will be pulled into a vicious cycle that may cost us our independence.



Abhas Parajuli

Baneswor