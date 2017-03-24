The naming of a Chief Minister in India is of little importance to Nepal. But Yogi Adityanath’s appointment as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has shaken up Nepal’s political sphere.

While secularists are suspicious, proponents of a Hindu monarchy are in high spirits. Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu cleric, shared a very close relationship with the Shah monarchs in the past, and has been advocating for the restoration of a Hindu monarchy in Nepal. Hindu royalists are hopeful that the rise of Adityanath will help their cause.

Ex-king Gyanendra Shah has not spoken about Adityanath’s political feat, but the anointment of the head priest of Gorakhapur Math, the deity of the Shah dynasty, must have reassured him that he will reclaim his throne.

Not just the ex-king, some leaders of the NC, which backs republicanism and secularism, are also excited about Adityanath’s triumph. NC General Secretary Shashank Koirala is happy. So are Khum Bahadur Khadka and Laxman Ghimire. Old NC leaders like Rambabu Prasain, PL Singh, Prakash Koirala and Debendra Nepali were preparing to launch a campaign for restoration of a Hindu monarch. They are now more confident about the success of their yet-to-be-launched campaign.

Keshar Bahadur Bista and other nationalists who feel that Kamal Thapa’s RPP use the agenda of Hinduism only for electoral gains are now on cloud nine. The RPP, too, feels emboldened now.