

KIRAN PANDAY

Having elected three Maoist candidates out of four constituencies, people in Kabhre have high hopes from the Maoists. The general perception is that now that they have won, they cannot shy away from the responsibility of a stable government.

As Sumitra Pariyar, 20, has her checklist: "Now they should help the poor, bring jobs and control the price rise."

Women and the elderly who wouldn't say which way they would vote before the elections, are now opening up. Junadebi, 50, echoed the views of many women when she said, "I voted for the Maoists this time, I don't know how to read and write but I know if the Maoists win there won't be violence."

Bikash Karki, 27, was injured in the crossfire during a clash between the army and Maoists in Kabhre Bhanjyang two years ago. He has given up his local dairy due to his weak leg and now runs a small shop. "I voted Maoists because I hope they will understand my suffering," he told Nepali Times, "I don't have any hard feelings against them, maybe they will arrange a job for me."

Nearby, the Humagain family (pictured) is busy tilling their terrace to sow maize after overnight rain. All the women voted for the Maoists while their husbands voted for other parties. Sakundol Humagain says, "The Maoist candidates are locals. They are sons of farmers like us and know the difficulties we face. Although I didn't vote for them I am happy the Maoists won, we are hopeful that they will address our problems."

Even traditional NC and UML voters cast their ballots for the Maoists. A once-devout NC supporter who did not wish to be named cites the incompetence of the government and the threat of violence as the reason he voted Maoist this time. "I don't want to live in fear. I don't care what they do once they are in the government, if they don't bother me I can live peacefully," he added. In the more remote parts of Kabhre, Tara Bahadur Pradhan witnessed YCL cadre urging the elderly to vote for the Maoists right inside the polling booth.

A week after elections, expectations here are very high. And most people says that although the Maoists deserved to win, they must deliver on their promises.