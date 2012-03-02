Urmila Pant Mar 2, 2012 Its always the same story ! Its always the same excuses ! Its always very depressing ! This is what happens when we have criminals like Baburam and Pranchanda, who are estbalished killers of Nepalis, as well as stooges. Make no mistake, the killer Prachanda is a big time stooge of India as well. We must remove these criminals from the face of Nepal, if we want to prosper as a nation and people. Just look around you. Russians are openly talking about prosecuting Putin. The Russians are tired of being lied to and cheated by Putin. The Russians are saying Putins's Party is a party of criminals, just like the Maoist Party of Nepal. Laloo Yadav, a goonda from Bihar has been charged in the fodder scam. The Pakistani Govt. has asked Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice for Musharraf, the past President of Pakistan who gave refuge to O B L. The Nepali people must rise like the Syrians and get rid of these corrupt and immoral gangs of politicians. So the option on the table is clear, either overthrow Pranchanda, Baburam and their cronies as well as other dirty politicians or just go on suffering.

who cares Mar 2, 2012 who wrote this crap. you are only good to be an enemy. nc should lead the next govt. at leas one month before the deadline.

Binita Pandey Mar 3, 2012 Baburam may have an education, but that is a useless education in his case. Babruram has given orders to kill innocent Nepalis. Mao, in a similar fashion killed countless Chinese. The question to ask is how can Nepal or Nepalis afford or accept communist killers like Baburam or Prachanda. The people in charge in N C are cowards and corrupted. Its due to corruption in NC, all other parties just followed suit. We need one honest man in Nepal to lead us. A man of strength, a man of ideas, a man of leadership, a man of vision. Nepali people must rise against the corrupted and corruption. The current leadership must pay back. We need a new generation to lead Nepal. We must also hold India accountable for all the suffering of Nepalis. Its time for India to pay back as well. India is a major problem for Nepal. God Bless Nepal.

Shiwani Shrestha Mar 3, 2012 31 May 2012 ! What does this date mean to Nepal and Nepalis. If there is no constitution, then the game must stop. No more song and dance by the politicos. The rotten and over burdening CA must be disolved. Bhattarai's corrupted cabinet, biggest ever in Nepal must be destroyed for the good of rest of Nepali population. Watch out for the Indians, who support the Maoist murderers, to fish in our muddy waters. The Indians may not be able to fool all the Nepalis all the time. Does the Army have any balls. I would rather live under a military rule, that will ensure peace and security, than suffer under this filthy democarcy. I just want roti, kapada and makan, if you know what I mean. I know the Nepalis are getting fed up, so watch out Baburam, watch out Pushpa Kamal, your days of judgement may be sooner than you think.

Prakash Sharma Mar 4, 2012 Nepal is lacking a leader, who is patriotic and cares about Nepal and people of Nepal. Most of the leaders since the 1950s have behaved as Indian agents and have taken orders from Delhi. Not to lose sight of the fact that India has bullied Nepal and Nepali politicians. This is the misfortune of Nepal. Its the Indians that are hindering the peace process and Constitution of Nepal. India never wants to see a peaceful and vibrant Nepal. Nepalis must fight this evil design of India. The Maoist, most corrupted and evil gang of crooks is leading the Govt. with blessings from their Indian masters. Otherwise, how do you explain this constant suffering of Nepalis. As long as the Indians can divide the Nepali leaders and turn them against one another, Nepal will never prosper. This equation must change.

Birendra Prasad Sharma Mar 4, 2012 The political leaders and political parties, as well as the suffering Nepali population are making a big mistake by allowing the Maoist to dupe them. Are all leaders in NC or UML that dumb, they keep believing every lies the Maoist are uttering. Just look at the history of the Maoist. With Indian support and blessings, they have killed many Nepalis. While leading previous govt. by Dahal and current by Bhattrai, they have looted the Nepalis bone dry. Are all NC and UML cowards, that the Maoist run Nepal as their personal and private property. What about the foreign Embassies. Why is every one a silent spectator. Put all the Maoist, starting with Dahal and Bhattarai in jail. Try them for treason and punish them as traitors. Its time for every non Maoist to unite and fight the Maoist. The Maoist deserve a taste of their own medicine. The corruption and the looting must stop immediately.

GN Mar 4, 2012 We have been deliberately complaining about the Government whoever comes into power. As we know, Politicians of our country simply Just Talk the Talk. Bet it BRB or whoever, nothing new is going to happen in our country, unless a dictator is born to walk the talk. The current activities of the Government is just the tip of the iceberg, and more distressful situation is yet to be seen. In the last decade, the country has gotten into such a mess that it has to be bulldozed completely and should start re-building it from scratch.

Tribhuvan Maskey Mar 4, 2012 Indian is the culprit for Nepal's political and economic problems. The main reason for that is incompetent and servile Nepalis in leadership roles that take and follow orders from India. Recent example - Baburam Bhattrai and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. These 2 people cannot move a muscle without the nod from their handlers inside RAW and South Block. How many Nepalis were murdered by the Maoist, who were taking orders from Delhi, and also had sanctuary in India. This is disgusting. So, its really India's policy that really impacts the day to day life of Nepalis. This Indian meddling needs to change if Indian wants a better relation with Nepal for the coming future. The big BUT here is will Nepal have a leader that will have balls to look India in the eye and tell them what it is. Nepal has lost so much time from 1990 to present day. The problems have gotten worse instead of better. I think we should Occupy the Indian Embassy and send them a loud message. What will happen in Nepal if there is no Constitution. Will there be more violence and will more people have to die. Who will be responsible and held accountable for this! Is that a 64000 rupees question.

Rajesh Shrestha Mar 5, 2012 The headline read " Maoist leaders stranded in Puythan due to bandh called by Maoist Cadres, airlifted by Nepali Army. " Why did we not just leave them there, that would have been poetic justice. This is the best news for Nepal. These filthy communist gangster parading as leaders need to thrown out. Watch out Baburam and Prachanda, your own people will take their sweet revenge. This is called the cycle of politics. Impunity has to end.

Surendra Hamal Mar 6, 2012 Politics should not be dominating the every day issues and lives of Nepalis. We must find a way to get rid of the corrupt and professional politicians. There needs to term limits. If they are truly public servants and not crooks with license to loot, then all should be in favor of term limits. Economy needs to be the driving force and issue in everday Nepali lives. We should be talking about jobs and investments. If the people are busy with their jobs and making honest money, no one will have any time for politics. We can learn from Japan, where politicians come and go and no one cares about them. President of China has term limits, President of America has term limits, we in Nepal also need term limits. You can put that in the Constitution.

Bandana Thapa Mar 7, 2012 What will happen after May, 2012. Will there be chaos in Nepal and will more innocent people die from the violence that is sure to unfold. Who will be held accountable for this misfortune. Will the Netas pay any price for this at all. This unbearable C A must end on 31 May 2012. There cannot be another extension. The Maoist want to rule Nepal with power of the gun. This is such an outdated strategy. Its not going happen. Are the Nepali generals planning a coup, who will provide law and order since the police are so inept and corrupted. What is India's Role in this. Is India the force from behind the scene. Are we all Nepalis so cowardly that the Indians can romp over us like we are fleas. The clock is ticking, I am worried about the untold and unnecessary violence that is brewing and about to unfold. Only Mahadev can protect us.

Daniel Gajaraj Mar 7, 2012 #3 Binita Pandey Scholars are like vultures says the Great , Ramakrishna Paramhansa. When they meet they start quarreling. They are at high altitude flying in the air ;but when they see a corpse they jump at it from the sky at once. They make the discussion table into a billiard table,where the balls start striking each others. Scholars are not enough for our society. What we need is wise men with discriminatory power and sense of renunciation, like the philosopher kings of the past. We have done away with kingship recently . .but any one who leads is a king of that group. Rajate means the one who shines. Rajanya comes from that root.So Baburam is a king in that way. We all are... ... But when wise men get together they make the table into a buffet table or a smorgasbord table, where ever one can make his own choice of the food served. Let us have a smorgasbord table not billiard table as our choice. A wise man not a scholar for our leader. Thank you Binita.

Rekha Sharma Mar 7, 2012 Ref to No. 12 and No. 3 Thank you both Binita and Daniel ! BUT, you know what ! People like Baburam and Prachanda who live by the guns, need to be held accountable for all the murders they have commited. Yes, Binita is right, INDIA is a piece of bone in Nepal's throat. Indians have been abusing Nepalis for more than 60 years. We need a young Nepali generation to fight this evil actions of India. As for a compassionate leader, in this day of Kali Yuga it may be hard to find one, why, because 99.999 percent are corrupted and filled with envy and greed and lust for power and flesh. But hope is something we cannot give up on. So we must look to a new generation of Nepal to lead us into the future.

Dipak Ghimire Mar 8, 2012 When Nepal's leaders start to assert their rights when dealing with Indians, that will be a great day for Nepal. When India stops all the bribes it gives to Nepali politicians and govt. employees, that will be a great day for India. Nepalis must come to the understanding that India has always hindered and hampered Nepal's growth. India is a known bully within the SAARC region. Puppets like Pushpa Kamal and Baburam, as well other leaders from NC and UML, they owe their lives and existence to India, that is why these vile individuals are traitors and have betrayed Nepal time and time again. The senile and useless Netas of Nepal must be repalced with new breed of younger men, that are smart, educated, articulate, visionary, strong, and independent. When will the Constitution come out. What is the delay. We, the Nepali people must demand with loud voice and loud actions that we want a Constitution NOW, no more extension. Lets us wait and seee how the patriotic Nepalis behave if there is no Constitution by May 2012. I hope their blood is boiling.

Govind Thakuri Mar 8, 2012 Its plain as daylight ! India has bought the politicians of Nepal. Why does it take so long for Nepalis to draft a Constitution. Which country benefits when Nepal is in never ending turmoil, the answer is India, stupid. Its a curse for Nepalis that all their leaders have sold their souls to India for paltry personal gain. Shameless Madhises, including Sarat Singh Bhandari openly talk about spliting from Nepal and joining India ! The Maoist have done nothing but hurt Nepal and Nepalis. The Maoist must be overthrown. Why does India allow the Maoist to still have weapons. What political party in the world stashes weapons to kill its own people. Nepal's problems are serious and we need a brave Nepali to solve them. Where can we find such a Nepali man or a Nepali woman.

Shyam Rana Mar 8, 2012 There cannot and WILL NOT be another extention to continue this rotten C A ! If the May 2012 deadline is missed, then these good for nothing Maoist along with other coummunist will have to go and live like a Jangali in the jungle, where they belong. People like Pushpa Kamal, Baburam, Surya Man, Agni Sapokta, these cold blodded murderers that suck the blood of Nepalis deserve to be hanged. Purnimaya's children some day will avenge the murder of their father. Mukti Nath Adhikari's death will also be avenged. India has destroyed Nepal and Nepalis by supporting the Maoist. India gave safe haven to these traitors and killers. Why is no one holding India accountable for the sorry state of Nepal. How can we Nepalis expect a better future with killers as leaders in Govt. The Maoist will always destroy Nepal for they are salves of Indian Masters. We must start to fight against this injustice the way Eygptians fought or how the Syrians are fighting now against Assad. What is the difference between Assad and Pushpa Kamal. Nothing. They are both cold blooded killers. We need another revolution in Nepal, a revolution led by the people.