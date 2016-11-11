Qatar Airways held its Agents Award Night to recognise its travel trade partners at Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Kathmandu this week. A total of five trophies and eighteen certificates were handed out by the Ambassador of Qatar to Nepal, Yousef Mohammed Al-Hail along with Jayaprakash Nair and Debendranath Mallick of Qatar Airways.

Victory for Lee

Lee Westwood became the first Drone Golf Champion as part of a first of its kind event hosted by Turkish Airlines. The event was the first of the three tournaments included in Race to Dubai’s final series and saw a total of 78 players competing for a $7 million prize fund.

Connecting cities

Cathay Pacific Airways will be introducing a four-time weekly service between Hong Kong to Tel Aviv, Israel from 26 March 2017 which is still subject to government approval. This is part of the carrier’s initiative to promote connectivity between key ‘One Belt, One Road’ markets.

New branches

NIC Asia recently inaugurated seven new branches in different locations across the country. With these additions, the commercial bank now has 76 branches and 69 ATM outlets throughout Nepal.