Well past midnight on 28 May Maoist Chairman Puspa Kamal Dahal, the NC's Sushil Koirala and Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal signed the five-point agreement to extend the CA term by three months and the prime minister would step down. With less than a week to go, this is not likely to happen. From the historic twelve-point agreement, back in November 2005 to the recent extension of the CA term, Chairman Dahal has signed many agreements. Unfortunately, he is fond of disagreements as much as of agreements. There are disagreements as soon as agreements are signed. The peace process has been going round and round in circles with these agreements:  

November, 2005 12-point Agreement
May, 2006 Ceasefire Code of Conduc
June, 2006 : Baluwatar Agreement
November, 2006 Three Party Agreement and CPA
March, 2007 Commitment
December, 2007 23-Point Agreement
June, 2008 Consensus on interim constitution
August, 2008 Consensus on national unity government
November, 2008 Dahal says he will fulfill earlier agreements
January, 2010 'High Level Political Mechanism' agreement between the three parties
March, 2010 : Commitment to end reactionary conspiracy
May, 2010 Three-point agreement
September, 2010 Three-point agreement between the Maoists and UML and four-point agreement between the Maoists and UML.
December, 2010 Three parties reach two-point agreement
February, 2011 Secret seven-point agreement between Khanal and Dahal
March, 2011 Three-party agreement with MJF
May, 2011 Five-Point Agreement