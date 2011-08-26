Well past midnight on 28 May Maoist Chairman Puspa Kamal Dahal, the NC's Sushil Koirala and Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal signed the five-point agreement to extend the CA term by three months and the prime minister would step down. With less than a week to go, this is not likely to happen. From the historic twelve-point agreement, back in November 2005 to the recent extension of the CA term, Chairman Dahal has signed many agreements. Unfortunately, he is fond of disagreements as much as of agreements. There are disagreements as soon as agreements are signed. The peace process has been going round and round in circles with these agreements:

November, 2005 12-point Agreement May, 2006 Ceasefire Code of Conduc June, 2006 : Baluwatar Agreement November, 2006 Three Party Agreement and CPA March, 2007 Commitment December, 2007 23-Point Agreement June, 2008 Consensus on interim constitution August, 2008 Consensus on national unity government November, 2008 Dahal says he will fulfill earlier agreements January, 2010 'High Level Political Mechanism' agreement between the three parties March, 2010 : Commitment to end reactionary conspiracy May, 2010 Three-point agreement September, 2010 Three-point agreement between the Maoists and UML and four-point agreement between the Maoists and UML. December, 2010 Three parties reach two-point agreement February, 2011 Secret seven-point agreement between Khanal and Dahal March, 2011 Three-party agreement with MJF May, 2011 Five-Point Agreement