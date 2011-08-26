Well past midnight on 28 May Maoist Chairman Puspa Kamal Dahal, the NC's Sushil Koirala and Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal signed the five-point agreement to extend the CA term by three months and the prime minister would step down. With less than a week to go, this is not likely to happen. From the historic twelve-point agreement, back in November 2005 to the recent extension of the CA term, Chairman Dahal has signed many agreements. Unfortunately, he is fond of disagreements as much as of agreements. There are disagreements as soon as agreements are signed. The peace process has been going round and round in circles with these agreements:
|November, 2005
|12-point Agreement
|May, 2006
|Ceasefire Code of Conduc
|June, 2006 :
|Baluwatar Agreement
|November, 2006
|Three Party Agreement and CPA
|March, 2007
|Commitment
|December, 2007
|23-Point Agreement
|June, 2008
|Consensus on interim constitution
|August, 2008
|Consensus on national unity government
|November, 2008
|Dahal says he will fulfill earlier agreements
|January, 2010
|'High Level Political Mechanism' agreement between the three parties
|March, 2010 :
|Commitment to end reactionary conspiracy
|May, 2010
|Three-point agreement
|September, 2010
|Three-point agreement between the Maoists and UML and four-point agreement between the Maoists and UML.
|December, 2010
|Three parties reach two-point agreement
|February, 2011
|Secret seven-point agreement between Khanal and Dahal
|March, 2011
|Three-party agreement with MJF
|May, 2011
|Five-Point Agreement