The Agricultural Census is likely to be put off until next year due to the budget cuts resulting from the increase in security spending this year. The Fifth Agricultural Census was launched on 13 February in 43 districts, and the remaining districts were expected to be surveyed after mid-April. However, with the Census' initial Rs 50 million budget slashed by 25 percent, the Central Bureau of Statistics says it may not be able to analyse the data and make its report according to schedule. The census was to have started in early January, but was delayed after the government declared a state of emergency in the country

