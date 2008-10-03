Seeing 'Gift of the Government of India' painted in large letters on the sides of the commuter buses for the employees of the Constituent Assembly secretariat it is clear that aid is also public relations, and most donors want to make a big song and dance about having been so generous.
Veteran international civil servant, Stephen Browne, in his book Aid & Influence: Do Donors Help or Hinder? takes a somewhat cynical look at foreign aid over the ages, highlighting the ivory tower planning of non-participatory aid policy. But Browne also presents solutions: promoting neutral and beneficial schemes like fair trade, debt-cancellation, peace-building and improved governance.
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SUBHAS RAI
The book has a chapter on donors from the South, looking at the little-examined subject of regional powers which are major recipients of western development assistance themselves projecting 'soft power' through aid for infrastructure and development in neighbouring poor countries. The OECD estimates that ten per cent of aid (up to $10 billion a year) is between countries of the south.
Authors Nishigaki Akira and Shimomura Yasutami are Japanese ODA experts with past experience in government and have made a thorough academic study in this translation of their book. They examine the shifts of Japan's aid policy from the 'tied aid' on large infrastructure projects in the past to a more sophisticated approach towards aid policy and the aid fatigue that accompanied an economic slowdown in Japan.
The philosophy of Japanese aid shifted along the way to promote self-help efforts, which the authors say are rooted in Japan's own post-war modernisation process. The authors do try to either play down or justify the 'tied aid' component of Japanese development assistance, saying that 80 per cent of Japanese aid in 1993 was already 'untied' compared with only 30 per cent for France, UK and the United States in that year. The proportion of Japanese companies that win yen loans for infrastructure assistance has gone down in the past decade, but larger projects are still Japanese-dominated.
Kunda Dixit
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