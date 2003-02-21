Donor countries and agencies must link their assistance to the resolution of the Bhutanese refugee impasse, demanded the Bhutan National Democratic Party (BNDP), a Bhutanese political organisation in exile. The call comes just days ahead of a donor meeting on Bhutan in Geneva. R B Basnet, president of the BNDP, also urged India?the largest donor to Bhutan with annual assistance running over Rs 8 billion?to help sort out the refugee imbroglio. Meanwhile, thousands of refugee children demonstrated in refugee camps in eastern Nepal on Sunday to return to Bhutan for their education. The police used force to keep the demonstrating refugee students from leaving Goldhap camp.