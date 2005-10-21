The UN's international appeal for $65 million for Nepal's humanitarian needs has gone low-profile after the government reportedly urged the UN to cancel planned press conferences in Geneva and New York because it did not want to be seen as a 'failed state'. As reported in Nepali Times ('Aid appeal', #268) the money would finance 60 projects in five areas, including human rights protection and refugee support. But the plan, part of the UN Consolidated Appeals Process (CAP) has been criticised by government officials and some NGOs, particularly because it could siphon money from long-term development needs. Despite the government's reluctance, the appeal remains on the UN website (http://www.un.org.np/cap.php) and according to an observer the world body expects donor nations to start making pledges.