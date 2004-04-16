Bihari Krishna Shrestha's review of our book Aid Under Stress ('Stressful aid' #191) is rife with misquotes and misses the main point. It is not a consultancy evaluation bound to the developmental flavours of the month, nor is it a narrative of the failures of foreign aid. We focused our research, instead, on understanding the many nuances of aid in Nepal and its unintended consequences. His misquoting the text, however, begs a question: does Nepali Times not require that its reviewer actually read a book before writing about it?



The passage on Bara forests quoted by Shrestha out of context actually says (p150): "Obviously there was a clash but what was it that clashed? Was it two grand cultures, the 'transparent' and 'rationalistic' Western one represented by the Finns and the 'corrupt' and 'hierarchical' one represented by the Nepalis? Hardly. Such coarse cultural stereotypes conceal and mystify more that they reveal and neither side was an undifferentiated block". The first two sentences cannot be read without the two following, as Shrestha has done, to accuse our Finnish colleague of ethnic arrogance. Trying to debunk such stereotypes at the donor end, we wrote this and the concluding chapter jointly with Prof Koponen.



Shrestha's claim that we say Nepal's community forestry is of Finnish origin is surprising news to us. Rather we write clearly (p 121) that its origin was in Nepal's first forest policy statement by Secretary Emerald Jung Rana in 1952/53, "a progressive and far-sighted leap, predating actual implementation" by a good 25 years! Contrary to Shrestha's laudatory account of World Bank pressure in 1988 resulting in community forestry, it had been already initiated a decade earlier.



Shrestha criticises us for basing our arguments on the study of only two water supply schemes. He seems to have missed the previous chapter which compares the many schemes of four donors and a Nepali NGO to understand what is actually spent (and how) in delivering services. The two schemes selected for further in-depth study required the classic intensive anthropological field work to examine the issues of 'sustainabilit&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;', 'equit&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#'&#̵'216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;216;', 'participation' and power relations at the local level. As an anthropologist himself, we are surprised he was not able to differentiate between the methodologies used in the two chapters.



We do look forward to a spirited exchange with those who disagree with our findings, but only if they read the book carefully first.



Sudhindra Sharma and Dipak Gyawali,

Patan Dhoka