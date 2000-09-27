The Indian government is to provide Rs 39.70 million to Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) to build a dharamshala at Tilganga within the temple complex. The roposed rest house will accommodate over 74 pilgrims, says a press release from the Indian Embassy. The recently re-constituted PADT board has begun taking steps to free the Pashupati area of alcohol and meat, and took a decision last week banning the sale of such products near the temple. Officials say they will enforce the new rule "strictly". Pashupati is one of Nepal's most controversial shrines, namely because the PADT itself has been accused of corruption and also because the temple priests are said to pocket most of the offerings made by the devotees, which critics say should be used for the upkeep of the temple area.

