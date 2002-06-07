The execution of a Nepali aid worker by Maoists in Bajhang has sent shock waves through Nepal's development community. News filtering in from the western district says that IL Joshi, PLAN International's Bajhang program manager, was taken from his residence at 2.30 AM on 31 May and executed later that day near the Rayal PLAN office. Joshi had worked for PLAN International for more than a decade. The Maoists had earlier attacked the seven development units Plan was operating in the district, following which all staff had been evacuated from the area.