H D Baral,
New Delhi
Dhanlal Buda's case ('Jumla's refugees wait it out in Surkhet', #242) is an example of agony that many internally-displaced Nepalis are presently facing. His family is getting no help from the state and so-called proponents of human rights. Apart from a couple of NGOs, none have rendered him a helping hand. It is dispiriting to find that the present vociferous government has also failed to help thousands of people like Buda whose lives have been destroyed by terrorism. If the government doesn't help, they may go over to the other side. This is the time for all so-called 'activists' to actually do something.Bikendra Shamsher Thapa,
Kathmandu
Thanks to Rita Thapa for that heart-wrenching story of the plight of the internally displaced families from Jumla in Surkhet. What outraged us more than the brutality of the Maoists for chasing these hard-working dignified people from their homes in Jumla was the callousness and disinterest shown by the district administration, relief organisations and community groups. A government that can't even win the hearts and minds of people who have suffered at the hands of the Maoists will find it much more difficult to win over the general public.Jit Gurung,
Kathmandu