Dhanlal Buda's case ('Jumla's refugees wait it out in Surkhet', #242) is an example of agony that many internally-displaced Nepalis are presently facing. His family is getting no help from the state and so-called proponents of human rights. Apart from a couple of NGOs, none have rendered him a helping hand. It is dispiriting to find that the present vociferous government has also failed to help thousands of people like Buda whose lives have been destroyed by terrorism. If the government doesn't help, they may go over to the other side. This is the time for all so-called 'activists' to actually do something.

Thanks to Rita Thapa for that heart-wrenching story of the plight of the internally displaced families from Jumla in Surkhet. What outraged us more than the brutality of the Maoists for chasing these hard-working dignified people from their homes in Jumla was the callousness and disinterest shown by the district administration, relief organisations and community groups. A government that can't even win the hearts and minds of people who have suffered at the hands of the Maoists will find it much more difficult to win over the general public.

Thanks to CK Lal for introducing a new debate on aidocrats ('Meddling along'). Aid and campaign groups or NGOs matter more and more in our country's affairs. But they are becoming corrupt, political and often far from being as independent as they claim. And they are not always a force for good. Most of them are Maoist mouthpieces and have no commitment for charities. They are now a big business. By the way, who are the three monkeys?