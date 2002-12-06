Bhagirath Yogi's report on HIV/AIDS ("Let's talk about AIDS", # 121) was good but to say more money is being spent on AIDS awareness because it is more glamorous than malaria and TB is quite wrong. The latter are curable while there is no hope for an AIDS cure in the near future. A lot of brainwashing is needed before our people begin to react and take precautions. AIDS is spreading at an alarming rate here and in many parts of Asia. We cannot afford treatments available in the West so our only hope lies in preventive measures. A week ago my friend confessed he does not like using condoms. When I asked him about AIDS, he said, "If I get it, I'll get it." We Nepalis do not believe in taking precautions. Earthings, fire-escapes, fuses and all the rest mean little to us. Creating awareness among the richest and the poorest is of utmost importance. Perhaps we should invite Mr Condom from Thailand since he has done a great job there. For the moment, awareness seems to be the only answer, so let's do all we can, irrespective of the cost factor.

After reading Bhagirath Yogi's critique of the anti-HIV/AIDS Nepal Initiative program ("Let's talk about AIDS", #121), it is clear that you do not approve of the money being "lavished" on the AIDS awareness campaign. But let me assure you that nowhere else in the world does this awareness come cheap. It needs a relentless and sustained information campaign targeted at, and designed to dissuade people from unsafe sex. For example, in the same issue you carry an article on how Thailand is still paying attention to information and education despite its early successes in awareness ("Straight-talking Thai sex educators"). As in Thailand, we know that awareness may not translate immediately into behavioural change. The lag is determined by many other factors such as socio-cultural mores, availability and accessibility of alternatives, and moral pressures to change conduct. It is too much to expect awareness to change things overnight. The fact that "condom" has become a household word is already quite an achievement in a conservative society like ours, which is full of taboos about sex.