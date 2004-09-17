AIDS fund Nepal Samacharpatra, 9 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #214 (September 17-23, 2004)

What does the government do when it gets a large amount of money from a donor? It pays another donor to help spend the money. The Ministry of Health is selecting a donor agency to implement projects funded by the Global Fund to fight AIDS. After Global Fund instructed the selection of a separate donor agency to look into the management of the AIDS program, and warned that the government wouldn't get the millions if it didn't do so, the latter has given the responsibility to the United Nations office in Kathmandu. The Global Fund's deadline for selection of a Management Support Agency will lapse this month. After a long debate, the ministry finally selected the UN.

(Nepalnews.com Translation Service)



