CK Lal in his State of the State column 'Meddling along' (#241) seems not fully informed about the Association of INGOs (AIN). He can contact the AIN office and find out any information he needs to do a followup article in your prestigious newspaper. As a member of AIN, INF is independent, transparent, has a democratic structure, gives preference to the poor and disadvantaged and is always ready to pass on to the media any information it requests. This is my personal view.



Surendra Gautam,

INF, Pokhara