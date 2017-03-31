Qatar Airways was named ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2017 Air Transport Awards held at Latrou Residence in Greece. The airline was conferred the title for its innovation, service, hospitality and product design. Qatar flies from Kathmandu to Doha thrice daily.

Bridging the gap

Mobile network operator Ncell has reduced its call rate to 30 countries to Rs 1.99 per minute, excluding taxes. The offer, which was launched on 27 March, is valid for 15 days. Customers will need to activate the service to avail the offer. For more information: www.ncell.axiata.com

Fly away

Etihad will be introducing its Airbus A380 on its Abu Dhabi-Paris route. Equipped with a three-room suite, the flight will operate on one of its twice-daily services to Paris between 1 July and 28 October. With the launch, Etihad will be connecting its passengers to cities including Bangkok, Delhi, Mumbai, Shanghai and Perth.

Care for customers

NIC ASIA Capital Limited recently received approval to provide Depository Participant (DP) Service on behalf of NIC ASIA Bank Limited. Customers can now open a Demat account from its office at Siddhartha Insurance Building, Baber Mahal, as well as from all branches of NIC ASIA Bank. For more information: www.nicasiacapital.com.

New year offer

Laxmi Intercontinental, authorised distributor of Hyundai automobiles in Nepal, launched a scheme to mark the upcoming Nepali new year. Customers can avail easy financing within a week at an interest rate of 0%.