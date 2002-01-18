Air India's maiden flight to Kathmandu bringing in VVIP passenger, Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee for the 11th SAARC summit on 3 January, is a record in itself. The arrival of Air India also points to the possibilities that lie ahead for Nepali tourism, should there be revival in Indian arrivals in the future. Even though Air India does not have scheduled flights to Nepal, more and more Nepalis are using the airline for connections from New Delhi, says a company press release. Most of these Nepalis are headed to destinations in the Gulf or Malaysia.