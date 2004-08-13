India's second private airline to fly to Nepal has announced it is to begin daily Kathmandu-New Delhi flights from 1 September. This will bring the number of flights every day between the two capitals to four. Air Sahara will use 737-800 aircraft and has chosen a 4PM departure slot from Kathmandu. The new air link is expected to augment arrival of Indian visitors to Nepal as well as bring down prices for Indian and Nepali passengers to New Delhi and other connections in India.