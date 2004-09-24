Air Sahara, one of India's leading private airlines, inaugurated its flight to Kathmandu on 16 September after its 737 landed during a heavy shower (pictured). The airline has chosen a special late-afternoon departure slot with flights leaving New Delhi at 1315 (Indian time), arriving in Kathmandu at 1455 (Nepali time) and turning around at 1600. Air Sahara is also including a special introductory fare for Indians and Nepalis, which will be valid till 30 September on Kathmandu-Delhi flights and until 15 October on the Delhi-Kathmandu flights.