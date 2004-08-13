Air China is to launch a Tibetan subsidiary by the end of 2004 to connect Lhasa to points in China, within Tibet and to Kathmandu, according to Xinhua news agency. Tenatively called Air China Tibetan Subsidiary Company, the new airline will use Airbus 319s and 757s currently operated by Air China. Besides existing flights from Lhasa to Chengdu, Beijing and Kathmandu, the new airline will also fly to three additional Tibetan cities: Lizhi, Qamdo and Ngari.