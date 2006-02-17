Airfares for domestic flights will increase an average 17 percent starting Friday, says the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Fares to remote areas will rise 11.8 percent while those for other areas are hiked an average 17.6 percent. The ministry says the changes are due to rising costs in the management of air services and higher fuel prices in the international market. Disabled persons, certified by the Social Welfare Council, will be eligible for 50 percent discounts under the new scheme. This is the first time airfares have increased since 2003. Fares paid in dollars remain unchanged.