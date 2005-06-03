Two airlines have suspended flights to Kathmandu for the monsoon season. Jet Airways has suspended its daily New Delhi flight till 1 July, following Air Sahara which has also suspended its on-again-off-again flights. Both airlines have cited 'operational reasons' and airline sources say it was because their pilots had been poached en masse by new budget airlines in India. Qatar Airways has stopped flying Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur due to low passenger demand and Austrian Airlines has suspended direct flights to Vienna for the monsoon season.