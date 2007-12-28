My first trip to Nepal as a tour conductor went very well, and I was able to get a lot more Japanese people interested in visiting Nepal.

This time, my experience was unfortunate. We arrived on the night of 7 December from Hong Kong on the Dragonair flight. There were many people outside, some were pestering us about taxis, others would try to snatch the luggage of tourists. One group started fighting over our bags. Then a group of five young people between the ages of 12-17 molested me. I tried to protect myself, but they kept up their physical sexual harassment for3-5 minutes. I tried to call my tour guide, but by the time he came my attackers had fled. We were shocked and frightened. During our entire stay in Nepal we would remember what happened to us at the airport and remind the tour guide about it.

I would like to draw the attention of the airport security officials to this situation. The government must regulate the taxi drivers, porters and others at the airport arrival area who are preying on tourists and giving them a very poor first impression of Nepal. Don't destroy the reputation of this beautiful country. I would like to ask the concerned authorities to make Nepal a secure destination for tourists.

Akiko Tanaka

Tour Conductor, Hankyu Express International, Tokyo