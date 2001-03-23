Here's something for air travellers. The government has approved a proposal from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to raise the airport tax at departure. Passengers departing from the Tribhuvan International Airport for a destination in South Asia have to pay Rs 700. For all other destinations the departure tax is Rs 1,000. The tax for foreigners on domestic routes is Rs 500 and Rs 700. The new tax for Nepalis flying within the country is Rs 150, Rs 125 and Rs 50, depending on what category the destination's airstrip falls into. CAAN has also raised the fees airline companies pay for the use of airport facilities and the rates applicable for renting office space at airports.