Cosmic Air is gearing-up to resume international flights after two of its Fokker jets were grounded last year. This follows the decision of International Civil Aviation Organisation to extend the Fokkers' airworthiness by another two years. Cosmic has applied to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal for a flight schedule, but CAAN will not provide that until the technical and financial assessments of the company are completed. Cosmic wants to fly to New Delhi, Varanasi, and Dhaka, in addition to its domestic routes.

The short-lived Air Nepal is also likely to resume service under Japanese investment and management.

