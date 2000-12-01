Enjoyed reading the brilliant editorial (Al and W, #16) on the US election fiasco. I especially liked the punch-line: "The world has too much at stake to let only Americans decide who becomes their president." However, you may be giving a bit too much credit to Al Gore's environmentalism. The candidate has not followed up on his earlier commitments to clean up. And it is certain that Ralph Nader would have been much better for the global environment than Gore.



Mina Matthew

via Internet



I liked your editorial about the correlation between the United States elections and the global environment and am mailing it on. It is important to see the issues laid out so clearly and with such impact. We get spun around so much here by the media.



E. Fabian

Connecticut





Your editorial on the US elections was very insightful. Neither Gore nor Bush is any good, but Gore at least has some good instincts, though whether he could get anything done for his country and the planet is an open question.



Rajendra

via Internet