The western press, as with western politicians, tries to magnify the problems of the developing world and make a case for foreign intervention on those nation's home affairs. This has been the tendency for decades and will continue in the future. Therefore, I totally agree with CK Lal ('Self-fulfilling prophecy of failure', #225) dismissing The Economist alarmist report on Nepal that calls on the outside world to intervene in Nepal's politics to 'save Nepal from being a failed state'. However, Lal must admit that even though Nepal is not yet a failed state, it is getting close. There is a fork on the road and a wrong turn will lead to disaster. The bitter truth is that there are signs, which suggest that a wrong road is about to be chosen. If the king begins to act in accordance to the recent submissions of the Raj Parishad, what do you expect? Kathmandu-based diplomats have already indicated that they would not stop the king from taking the final authority. Alarm bells are ringing and this is all very reminiscent of Afghanistan in the 70s. It is time for Nepali politicians, students, scholars, press and everybody who loves the country to resist a royal takeover. If pro-democracy leaders are taken into custody, people disappeared on top of Maoist atrocities the country will not be able to survive. Danger is looming ahead and we can't wait passively for another 30 years of darkness again.



Rameshwor Kafle, London

