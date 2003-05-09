Global Exposition and Management Services is organising the annual event on education and career with a collection of the latest and largest books and publications for sale. The 7th Nepal Education and Book Fair 2003 is at Bhrikuti Mandap Exhibition Hall till 17 May. The Education and Career Fair will be held in Hall A and ends on 12 May.

Talks, workshops, demonstrations and educational programs will go on throughout the exhibition. Students and parents can also look into career opportunities while book lovers will find quality books on everything from academic material to general books of their interest. Organisers hope the fair will bring together career conscious people to provide a platform for interaction with the public.