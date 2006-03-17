The king is further alienating himself from the people by using the police and army as a shield, digging a path towards a fully authoritarian rule instead of one that could lead to dialogue and democracy. Last week's talks were only to fool the people. The king gave audiences only to his ministers and a few other pro-monarchists but he cut even those short in order to meet security chiefs. In the last week the king has met them twice, the last time being Friday. The king called the chiefs of the army, police and armed police, as well as the chief of the investigation department, to Pokhara. That session went on for more than an hour. The same group met last Sunday. The king has no intention of returning to people's rule. That interpretation is reinforced by public statements made by the king's first vice-chairman, which signal the end to any chance of dialogue. In a public program on Thursday, Dr Tulsi Giri said, "The king and the political parties uniting will not end terrorism neither will the parties and the Maoists uniting bring forth any solution to the country's political crisis."