Since the dissolution of the CA on 27 May, President Ram Baran Yadav's residence in Shital Niwas has seen an influx of visitors including heads of political parties, civil society members and foreign diplomats. Yadav has been offered five proposals so far: sacking the prime minister, reviving the CA, re-electing the CA, conducting parliamentary elections, or endorsing the draft constitution prepared by the commission. The interim constitution, however, doesn't give the President the right to sack the prime minister or revive the CA.

Yadav has remained largely free of controversy during his tenure in office. His commitment to preserving the nation's integrity has been well-appreciated and has helped reinforce his image as Nepal's guardian. However, during this time of crisis the Nepali people are expecting him to untangle the deadlock. Therefore the most appropriate action for the President would be to encourage the parties to work towards a consensus.