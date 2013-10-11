The attack on Mohammad Alam, the CPN-UML election candidate for Bara-4 raises serious concerns. It is clear that Alam was attacked purely to terrorise people and drive them away from polling booths. But people shouldn’t let the attack dampen the election spirit.

Immediate action should be taken against those involved in the attack to discourage others from committing such crimes. There is no point disrupting an election that will pave the path for a new constitution. Those who disapprove polls have put their personal interests before the nation’s future.

The 10-year conflict has shown that the country has gained nothing from violence except for the loss of lives and property. If Nepalis could peacefully overthrow the monarchy, there is no reason why we have to resort to violence to bring about change. Such actions will only push the country further back.

The government needs to have a comprehensive security plan to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.