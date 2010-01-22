KIRAN PANDAY

Nepalis must come out of our habit of leaving things to fate and chance. Only by taking our destiny in our own hands, uniting with a common purpose can we sustain the peace process, and take the steps needed to finish writing the constitution on time. We have to end the current do-nothing deadlock to avoid a political disaster. And to prepare for future natural disasters, Nepal has to learn from the Haiti experience. Read more:

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