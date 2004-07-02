

ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL: Badri Mandal (Sadbhabana), PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, Madhab Nepal (UML) and Pashupati SJB Rana (RPP) say hip-hip-hurray after signing the Common Minimum Program at the BICC on Wednesday.



STOWAWAYS: Tara Magar Thapa, 9, and Anita Thapa, 7, gatecrashed the Closeup Video Music Awards at BICC on Saturday and were allowed to stay by Jamim Shah and Prajwol Pradhan of Channel Nepal.



AH! ACAPELLA : The Yale Whiffenpoofs delighted the audience at the Yak & Yeti on Tuesday with their renditions of classic jazz and English folk songs.



THAMEL SHUTDOWN: Kathmandu's tourist hub was closed for six hours on Monday in a turf battle between rival gangs.



TOUCHY FEELY: Nepali pop hunk Anil Singh sandwiched between Binita Baral (l) and Jaya Nepali (r) at the video shoot of the song Jivan Hamro at Chroma Studio 9 on Tuesday.