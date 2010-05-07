realist May 7, 2010 "the people await the Maoist transformation into a civilian party in word and deed (including a formal declaration of their abandonment of violence and the disbandment of the cantonments)." People do not wait for this transformation, Kanak. It's only intellectuals like you expect such a miracle. Baburam Bhattarai has clearly said that his party wants nothing less than a complete takeover of the state from the street. Do you not understand this? Face it, Maoists used you civil society guys to throw out Hinduism, monarchy, and a whole lot of other institutions without much of a national vote on those issues. You guys helped embolden the Maoists by reflexively bashing the state, and giving Maoists a free pass. Now that they have gotten pretty much everything they want, and that are no strong institutions left to oppose them. Maoists have rightly decided that the road is clear for state capture.No wonder they are on this violent march to capture the state. You feed milk to a baby cobra. It only grows up to bite you. A bloody war has to happen now if the Maoists are to be stopped.

Nabin May 7, 2010 This time around you have hit the nail on its head cent percent. Your words are worth writing in 24 K gold. May international interlocutors read your words and get the message right. ALL FOR ONE MAN ' S - lust for power - that is what actually caused all these turmoil and hardship throughout the country. NOT FOR PEACE OR CONSTITUTION BUT FOR POWER OF ONE MAN OF ONE PARTY. Thanks for enlightening those who read your journal.

jange May 7, 2010 Well, better late than never, I suppose. It looks like Mr. Dixit has finally seen the light and seen the Maoists for what they are. The Maoists actions are entirely logical. If blackmail and threats of violence have brought them this far, including the tacit support of NT who heralded them as the only party representing change, then why should they not continue the blackmail with the national strike?

Syakar Adiga May 7, 2010 Mr Dixit, Your piece reads quite a lot like op-ed pieces in their plenty in the Thai media voicing support for "constitutional processes" thereby their support for the Abhisit government. I wish to draw a parallel for a few reasons. One being that Nepal is not the only country in the world going through a highjacking of the parliament (or CA) through horsetrading of the members or ill-devised numbers game. You would know it more than anyone else, that the people voted as they did not for the Maoists to lead the government while the country would write a constitution. Let's not get into all the details regarding how everybody started playing political games sensing their own weaknesses- arguably forcing the Maoists to hastily, prematurely and quoting you, foolishly quit the government. You may not realize it, but admitting that PKD's decision to quit was foolish is also admitting that his would have been the befitting party to stay in power. If the deteriorating situation on the ground owing to the inept and useless coalition of the "do anything to stay in power" camp does not throw Nepal into the doldrums, the fire of this zero-sum game of bickering and in-fighting, fanned by people like yourselves, will see to it that the 40th largest country will be the poorest, most restive country with ethnic infighting. In trying to score a point or two from amongst your readership of expats and the like, please think through about the implications on the ground if indeed this government does not- as it should- bow down to the people's desires. In signing the peace deal, everyone won, although it may have seemed to you and your friends that the Army and the so called "democratic parties" lost. If the government does not budge and act in a consiliatory manner, you would have just comtributed to everyone's loss, including the Maoists. Perhaps that is what you wanted in the first place anyways.

Dr Benu Adhikari May 7, 2010 The article is plain, logical and wonderfully written. I would urge the author to make a case that no madness of this kind repeats in the future. The economy and the freedom of people to lead their normal life is paramount. The authors should also make a case that 'Bandhas' are banned by law in future. The court should decide the bill and the main leaders organising such bandha's should be made to pay. If they cannot, they should be effectively barred (by law) to run for public office and also the office of any legal political party. Unless that happens the Maoists would not morph in to civilian party or some other unruly organisation will born in the political arena.

Kanak liar May 7, 2010 Same old elitist erudite patronizing preaching bahun who loves to give lecture on democracy sitting atop the power pyramid and enjoying all the best things there is, while failing to 'empathize' with the underlying reasons for such mass agitation. its always amusing to see an elitist like mr Dixit feign shock and alarm for such blatant breach of democratic and constitutional processes when nobody has ever followed it in the first place. remember, there is no smoke without fire and to try to discredit Maoist agitation by throwing a big rule book is sooo hypocritical. Maoists supporters are mostly the poor, marginalized and ethnic groups and its elites who have always written rules for them, while they themselves incestuously and indiscriminately expend it to feed their own lust. And when there is revolt against such excesses, they expect grace and understanding of the 'processes' from a population of mostly illiterates which is so utterly stupid. I know mr Dixit is a learned man but 'knowing' and 'empathizing' are two different things. his utter one-sided views are also proof of his partisanship. apart from fueling propoganda his one-sided harp which gets shriller by the day is a great disservice to the nation as it contributes to polarization in the society. where is the balanced journalism that we should be expecting from such an eminent personality like mr Dixit? i guess its the ultra fascist masonic illuminati Columbia degree that destroyed him.

KiranL May 7, 2010 So what is the difference between this Maoist andolan and the one lead by civil society against King Gyanendra? The 2006 andolan had the spontaneous support of the people all over the country, including the Kathmandu middle class. This time, Kathmandu people ar efed up with the Maoists and are chasing them out of their toles. The Maoist andolan is not "jana" it is one man's campaign to be prime minister again. Thanks to Kanakji for this powerful piece. KL

Johann May 7, 2010 All Kathmandu-based diplomats, especially those closet commies in the European embassies, should read this commentary. Their silence in not condemning this undemocratic and violent infringement off the people's fundamental rights is telling. It means they condone behaviour they would never tolerate in our own countries. I am ashamed to be European. Haven't we learnt from how communism ravaged our eastern half? Do we want Nepal to be North Korea? Stop fence-citting and calling for "peace" and "consensus", it's time to speak out against violence, intimidation and totalitarians. Stalin is living in Nepal, Mao is alive in Nepal and both are mass murderers.

comment for Johann May 7, 2010 With due respect, Ms Joann, the situation of eastern Europe and Nepal is quite different. You sound like a person who has lived in Nepal, so my guess is that you would be somewhat familiar with the rest of Asia as well. Think of Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew or South Korea under president Park. If these countries had the kind of democracy as you would want to see in Nepal or exists in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, they would have never seen development and prosperity. Talk is cheap. Actions are needed for development. I am willing to curb my freedom and sacrifice a little if that is what is needed for my country to at least come to a stage where the playing field is levelled. We can't do anything at the moment. If the government wants to send money to the local authorities, the political parties want a share for their own affiliates, if they want to appoint a governor, they want their own man, every time the government changes they change ambassadors in diffeent countries. These so called democratic parties are not thinking of the country, they are thinking of themselves. There are things that are wrong with the Maoists, but of all the parties, they are the only ones that can instill some form of discipline. They can command respect, they can mobilize. But they need the arms and teeth to make things change. I am willing to take a gamble. I would rather sit on the fence and hope that the fifty odd years of "empowerment efforts" aimed at the dalits, janajatis, women, minorities etc paid for by my tax payers will yield real changes. Isn't this a pragmatic approach rather than labelling the maoists as terrorists and blacklisting them by not engaging with them? But then again, you may disagree. Good day..

pravasi nepali May 7, 2010 Yaa, it was u so called human rights activists and nagarik samaj; bcoz of whom nepal isn't a hindu kingdom and with ur lack of foresight and pampering these maoists have become a cancer. In name of HR; armies have been rendered impotent. Everyone knows what maos want and they haven't submitted all their weapons. They want to infuse their politically suicide cades in to a professionally trained nepali army. Then also; media say that bandh was peaceful. seeing all this; i say nepal sucks; and those gaules also.

Nepali May 7, 2010 Kankadai, Tapaiko kitab pura padeko chu. Tapai lai tv ma pani hereko chhu. Nepal ra Nepali lai yi goonda ra apradi haru bata bachauna tapai haru jasto le boli dinu parchha. Ma pani pahile Maobadi ma lageko byakti hun. Tara aba hamra komrade harulai afno party euta apradhik giroha ma parindat bhayeko pattai chhaina. Lenin ra Mau le dhikkari rakheka holan. Nepal ko jay hos, shanti ko bijay hos!!!

Shikha May 7, 2010 Kanak sir, thank you for this powerful writing. And I agree on those three points and maoists have to call off the strike fisrt, but this is the problem, they don't want to give up they are not willing to. They want prime minister to resign and have their words to draft constitution from road itself which is totally senseless and impractical I believe. Nothing matters them, if it would have then we would not be having this bandh.

sarus May 7, 2010 Dear Kanakji, After long time I am thankful that you finally realized and saw the true color of Maoist. They do not believe in democracy, they use democracy like Hitler used to take over Germany toward dictatorship and you media guys were romanticizing them until they are knocking your own backyard. Anyway, still it is not too late to take action and only language they understand is language of violence so no use preaching Ramayan to Bhalu. Get the bigger stick than one they are wielding and knock some senses to Prachanda and Baburams bullshit head to make them forget about their Ideal, Pol Pot, FARC, Castro and Shining Path.

bharat singh May 7, 2010 As far as I am concerned, all our so-called "nagarik samaj" leaders are intellectual opportunists who have always leaned "leftwards" to pacify the maoists and still continue to do so with their request for Makuney to resign. They have a big role in getting Nepal to where it is now. I disagree in the extention of the CA's terms. These pathetic and incompetent CA members have failed us miserably and have lost their rights to write the constitution. Who is to believe that they will ever get the job done. In two years they could not get the job done and our intellectuals are foolish enough to think that they will get the job done by extending it for another six months. The country would be best served to have an election and send fresh faces to get the job done.

jange May 7, 2010 What Kanak needs to do is revisit the 12 point agreement and go through it word by word. And in the light of actual events tell us clearly if it was correct to sign that agreement and whether it still has any validity. Current mess is the logical conclusion of the 12 point agreement.

ramshyam May 7, 2010 To #5 Dr. Benu Adhikari, If you have to flaunt your academic degree when writing simple comments on this online article, you must be one really insecure idiot. No wonder idiots like you find articles like this wonderful, when the Maoists have are on the verge of seizing power by violence.

Ramesh Nepal May 7, 2010 Your article on all for one man is what every elites of Nepal has in their mind. Why India and other international community are watching this mesh, and not shutting him"prachanda" down? International politics has always played role one to succes and failure to another side in the past. I hope they , international community, will take good side to be succeded , if they read your article, which is the true voice of Nepal.

suman May 7, 2010 This piece is conveniently incomplete and one-sided. For a complete analysis, see: Made in India by Subhas Chakma http://www.ekantipur.com/the-kathmandu-post/2010/05/06/oped/made-in-india/208007/

Thapalia May 7, 2010 Maoist are theif. They are worst than Dictator Gyane. If Mao can protest peacefully against the government, then public or ayone for that matter also has the right to protest against Mao for what they are doing. Mao attacking those protester are abusing our fundamental rights. This must be stopped at any cost even if it means Army or present govt declaring State of Emergency. If what we see now is a sample of Mao behavior, imagine what will they do once they get their upper hand in govt. It is fundamental duty of citizen to come out protest against Mao just like citizens did for 19 days against King Gyane. There is no doubt people supremacy will prevail over Mao diktat. Mao still has a time to correct their behavior. Those oppositions to Mao are already united to prevent Mao's agenda from advanced any further. Unless Mao shows proper leadership and understand people sentiment, their days are numbered just like Gyane. Amazing but true that History Repeats Itself.

jange May 7, 2010 # 1- As the saying goes, "Lato khancha ek baldyang batho khancha teen baldyang". Kanak has been too clever by half. Or if Kanak would prefer an English expression- It is a triumph of hope over experience. Kanak is only now seeing the truth since the Maoists attacked the Himal offices. I wish the Maoists had beaten up the Himal staff a few years earlier. That would have avoided a lot of deaths and anga bhanga.

Your silence all this time has caused this... May 7, 2010 This is to every Nepali who has remained silent for the stupidity of the Nepali political leaders and the cruelty that the Maoists have inflicted on our lives. Below is what has happened to us today. We remained quiet all this time and the Maoists are at our doorstep today. - "First they came ..." is a famous statement attributed to Pastor Martin NiemÃ¶ller (1892â€“1984) about the inactivity of German intellectuals following the Nazi rise to power and the purging of their chosen targets, group after group. The text expresses, in a condensed form, the understanding of history presented by NiemÃ¶ller in a January 6, 1946 speech before representatives of the Confessing Church in Frankfurt.[1] In Germany they first came for the Communists, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics, and I didn't speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came for me â€” and by that time no one was left to speak up. Sources - http://www.serendipity.li/cda/niemoll.html http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_they_came...

Budabaaje May 7, 2010 "Changing a government through street blackmail will lead to endless instability, and the anarchy of the recent past will pale in comparison." - Now if you had sense enough to see this 4 years ago in April 2006 (or to listen to others who did) then surely we'd have seen much less anarchy and pain! However, congratulations that this is finally dawning in your head. Better late than never, as they say!

wtf May 7, 2010 #17, why do you expect India or any other country for that matter to poke their noses in and sort this out? You must remember everyone has their own motives and gains when they show a helping hand, nobody is going to make your mess their mess for free and then fix it. WE need to resolve this, look at the wonderful job the peace rally folks did...I have nothing againsts the Maoist cadres, a lot of those folks are probably just chasing a carrot dangling down the stick...it's the leaders who show them unrealistic dreams as a means to their own ends.

Nick Sharma May 7, 2010 Kanakji, I think the Prime Minister should resign not because of the pressure from the Maoists, but because he has failed in his job. What stops him from going to the President and submitting his resignation so politics follows its course? He is couching his failure with all kinds of constitutional arguments.

Satya Nepali May 7, 2010 #15: "Current mess is the logical conclusion of the 12 point agreement." - Bingo, Jange! Bulls-eye! Just finding some pathetic half-hearted compromise to stop this current bandh is no solution. There has to be serious soul-searching as to why we are here today and who got us here. 1. For what reasons did our intellectuals (like Dixit) and "nagarik samaj" hail the 12-point agreement as the only road to peace? 2. What were their bases for believing that the Maoists were willing to transform into a normal, civilian party? 3. What was wrong with a king (then the head of state of the country) to use emergency powers to hold long-delayed parliamentary elections? (Of course, opposing Gyane's abuse of power was right. But why oppose his plans to form a government through elections in favor of this SPA-M government through street protests?) Even public intellectuals, journalists and 'nagarik samaj' have to be answerable to the people! We have a right to know these answers!

Poudyal May 7, 2010 I second the Realists view above. Kanaka this is it!' You feed milk to a baby cobra. It only grows up to You feed milk to a baby cobra. It only grows up to bite you. bite you. You were one of them giving milk in a dadu!

hare-ram May 7, 2010 To #16 ramshyam If Dr Benu Adhikari wishes to use his/her title, what's it to you ? Live and let live, if his/her academic degree doesn't matter to you then why bother commenting on it at all? Before accusing someone of being "insecure", "idiot" and writing "simple comments", read your own comment back !

K. K. Sharma May 8, 2010 Kanak is a Nepali intellectual. Just one of his article is not sufficent to asses his contribution to the present and futrue state of Nepal. His earlier writings also need to be remembered.

hange May 8, 2010 #6 Kanak Liar, I believe you fail to see that the Maoists have hijacked the poor for their own political ends. While it is true that none of our previous forms of government have delivered the goods & services expected of a modern society, not only have the Maobadi not delivered, they have taken away by destroying, bullying, blocking, and threatening! This is why the Maoists failed in their strike which has now been recalled: they pledged to uphold the strike until MKN resigned. . . but he hasn't and they were forced to withdraw their strike due to increasing pressure. Furthermore, the pressure was a truly spontaneous one with citizens rising up out of anger, frustration, and disgust at the Maoists having made life a living hell for the very people they were purportedly representing. Now, the poor villagers who were forced at gun-point by the Maoists to come to the capital and join the protests can return to their homes and begin planting their crops. Certainly the Maoist cadres were also growing weary and running out of food but, make no mistake: PKD, BB, & the other Maoist leaders realised that the peace rally was a real people's revolt and was soon going to spread across the country. It occurred to them that people might come to know that they, the Maoists, weren't really representing the public's interest but, rather, their own short-sighted political goals.

ramesh May 8, 2010 To #23, Let me be clear to you that I am not a pro Indian or any international lobbyst, I am just a simple Nepali. What do you think today's announcement by moist to withdraw strike? Do you think it is moist's sole decision? Mr.Kanak is a genuine and common voice of Nepal who can be heard internationally. Perhaps his voices been heard this time.

Sunita Tiwari May 8, 2010 A timely piece to save the image of Nepali Times amongst the Kathmandu elites. C K Lal and Prashant Jha were literally ruining this paper, by raising the voice (though a feeble one!) of around 90% of Nepalese. Congratulations anyway to Mr. Dixit as the jungalis will be gone where they belong. Now 'elites' can relax and enjoy and get along with their good life.

Kamal Kishor May 8, 2010 Salute to you Kanak!! Brilliant!! After many months, such a good article. Maoists are anarchists in character, philosophy, organizationally and in principle which puts them at par with gansters in plain words. Period.

nnapa May 8, 2010 London, Paris or Kathmandu .. ha ha ha .. in the mood to talk grand, are we? who can forget that this same Dixit bros were kowtowing with these same maoists to bring in republic & new nepal. isn't this your new nepal, mr dixit? tell us pls.

Sargam May 8, 2010 We are not as yet entirely out of the quagmire, as such I find it hard to match up to the enthusiasm of certain optimistic comments herein, I appreciate quite heartedly, though. As of now, who is ready amongst the many to give himself a real shot at brokering a way to permanent peace deal with political hacks and hags of Maoists' movement, if probable, that could provide consistence Â and credibility to those who have had enough of workout on the pavements of some hip and urban towns to their rural taste, and to give a break and go back all the way to their cots to have a nap that they deserved amply after such a long haul? Fair enough, they must play the endgame to put a stop to all hassles of the past, present and future for some period of time. I have a certain sympathy growing in me for Mr. Kanak Dixit.

Slarti May 8, 2010 People have no idea about the capabilities of the Maoists and the extent of their commitment to their cause if they think for a moment that just by gathering around in white t-shirts they have won. It is going to get worst, I assure you of that much. It will be worse in terms of violence and in terms of propaganda. At the core of it lies the denial that everybody chooses to live in, the real intentions, and the (true) consequences of Maoists actions. Expecting "a change of heart", or that "we made a statement" by ganging up in Patan, or "we showed them what "the people want", communists don't think like that, people watching too much BBC do. This type of resistance is hollow; I heard some speakers and they don't know what they are talking about. They were crowd pleasers, the same kinds that almost always lead to massive failures, despite good intentions. (If good intentions led to change, the world would not be such a hopeless place, forcing people to wonder if the only good thing about life is that it eventually ends!) The Maoist are made of sterner stuff, compare them with religious zealots of the type Nepal has not seen yet. The kinds who have shown America that no matter their hi-tech weapons, their control over the media, and a massive invincible Army - commitment to one idea and its singular superiority over all else is worth dying for. Maoists won't relent because of brothers and sisters of charity, in their world they are the true believers, their victory is everything. If anybody wishes to truly challenge Maoists, they should be willing to stand up to them, engaging them at all levels, intellectually (first) as well as in the streets, winning arguments and battles, consistently. And, it is only after that, that you are likely to see real change. Remember this, throughout history the people of the book have not been defeated in the battlefield, there ought to be good reason for that. The losers did not lack kids in white t-shirts.

Peace Lover May 9, 2010 You see a half glass of water, the two possibilities are that you would say the glass is half full or half empty; but if you choose to say either relentlessly, then you are not thinking logically because both the facts are true and false at the same time and thats when politics come in, be it internally of at an international level, but what would we know we are all but just dimwits just going with the flow of the things that occurs.won't even bulge of bend to think of the problem until the problem comes knocking at the door. Why don't we go through our recent history and re-think the occurrence of the events before it becomes ancient history and try to think about what has, is and can happen. We don't just need a columnist but an activist as well.

SimonPieman May 9, 2010 The knee-jerk anti Maoism of the Dixits and elites in the media and elsewhere only reveals how urgent it is for the Nepali state to be transformed. The failure of the 'traditional' parties is most demonstrated by the fact that the Maoists can consider themselves the only progressive party with any hope of office - others have shown themselves to have no interest in empowering the majority of Nepalis, and as a result the Maoists, and their anachronistic idelology, are the only party who can truly claim to seek a change to the situation that led so many rural people to support the 'People's War'. The structural violence that really needs addressing is that which keeps most Nepalis excluded, socially, economically and politically.

Sargam May 9, 2010 *SimonPieman, I do not buy your argument of a drunkard who just took his last sip of hooch and started urinating on Nepalese. What is riveting in all this is a bugger like you wants to see what your pea-brain of a spineless reasoning spewing nonsensical diatribes maybe some slap-happy people like to hear not me, if it's to be even only me, because we hear such disheartening rhetoric umpteen times all day long. Take care!?!.

Slarti May 9, 2010 #37 - Can't agree with you more on the urgent need for action in making changes in Nepal. Changes which would ensure that people do not live in an environment where all hopes are consistently dashed. I have heard too many young people say that there is nothing for them in Nepal. This is from all social groups, whether the children of farmers, or of city professionals. This indeed is real violence, the inability of people to be where their heart is - home. But I assure you that despite your incredible optimism about their intentions, the Maoist are not the answer. The consequences would go far beyond mere tomorrow.

Bill.Friday May 9, 2010 "To give in to the Maoist strike is to fundamentally undermine Nepali democracy" - I agree 100%. Bill Friday (NEPALI)

jange May 9, 2010 # 37- Theonly people who consider Maoists t be progressives are the Maoists themselves. Their actions have spoken louder than any of their slogans could ever do- Maoists are murderers, looters and extortionists.

Budabaaje May 9, 2010 Agree with Slarti. The correct way to contain the Maoist wildfire would have been for the democratic parties to align with the King back in 2005. The King and Army had correctly surmised the Maoists' true nature. Therefore their hardline stance was appropriate. Instead, our intelletuals and activists cheered the "unholy" coalition of the parties with the Maoists (the SPAM alliance). Not only that much, they demonized the king and Army, who after all, were doing the right thing based on their right analysis of Maoist nature and intentions. Our softie intellectuals promoted this hogwash of "peaceful solution", and brought the Maoists, a party on the verge of defeat, into the "mainstream". This has amounted to "feeding milk to a cobra" as many commenters have put it. Better late than never, as they say, and Dixit taking a tough stance now is good, but not sufficient. He needs to explain why he undermined those who had taken such a tough stance 4 years ago? Nepal has lost 4 years due to the weak intellect and wrong activism of ppl like Dixit. He needs to apologize to the King and Army for (recklessly and irresponsibly) demonizing them. In fact, all Nepalis should have the courage and moral fiber to acknowledge their mistake. They were way too harsh on Gyanendra. Gyane had taken a tough stance because the Maoist problem demanded one! The monarchy needs to be restored. How can we punish someone for being right?!

Arthur May 9, 2010 The Nepal government is weak, but the way to topple even a middling government is through constitutional process, be it in London, Paris or Kathmandu. Still complaining about the lack of solidarity with Nepal's status quo from supporters of the status quo in Europe? Such a renowned intellectual should understand that the status quo in London and Paris is based entirely on the "constitutional process" established by the English Civil War and the French revolution. Nepal is still literally centuries behind those revolutions. That is why it is still so poor. It is really hard for people from developed societies to empathize with the mindset of Nepal's "elite". The French ambassador's diplomatic expression "stupid" pretty much sums it up. Any guesses on what Kunda Dixit will be saying next week, now that the general strike has been called off? My guess is that the concept of a "golden middle" between the "extremes" to the right and left will bubble up again. Somehow the "threat from the right" got left out this week.

serves all you stupid people right May 10, 2010 Hey Hey !! Why is everybody bitching about the maoists ( once "unjustly labeled" by another "dictatorship" as "TERRORISTS") Isn't this the free new democratic Nepal most of you stood up for in 2005 or 6 or whatever ?

tenzin sherpa May 10, 2010 I wish the president put in his hand during this time just as he did when Prachanda sacked the army chief ... I hope MK quits after the proposal of the ten parties... He was not even elected from his constituiency when the constituient assembly took place... So I hope he steps down after all this cirucumstances... and he has to quit after the 10 parties proposal... he does not have the support to run the government anymore, so he better quit.. constitutionally or unconstitutionally... Phur Tenzin Sherpa...

Jenny May 11, 2010 This is called the PERSONALITY CULT.

jange May 11, 2010 # 45- How is it that we have a constitution where someone who is not elected can become prime minister? How did he become prime minister?

jange May 11, 2010 Only one question remains:- Should the Maoists be allowed to continue using violence as a means to achieve their political ends? Until you answer this question clearly and unequivocally all your analysis will be meaningless.

nepalimaan May 11, 2010 finally a good one mr. dixit- happy that atleast you 'hopefully' have realized and seen the true colors of these maoist..who even criticise prithvi naryan shah, probably for unifying nepal and now they want to break it back and take nepal back to more than baise and chubise rajyas.. we will continue to count on you mr. dixit if you contineu to send strong mesages such as this one..most importantly to the 'bideshi' donors and ambassadors and especially those who came out with press releaseses saying that the banda ' was peacful and disciplined and no human rights' were violated..when they don't see all the 'means' they used to threaten people to particiapte and donate !. hope the other big old brother sundar and the nagarik samaj also wakes up ! again thank you very much. its very encouraging to read such a strong message from you. hope prachanda's ppl read english well- i mean nepali times :) and understand. peace in nepal.

yam gurung May 11, 2010 It is very unfortunate and sad to say that,our beautiful Nepal never been goven by the will of the puppet leaders of Nepal.These puppet leaders wether it is 'Moabadi or Khaobadi' only knows how to dance in the tunes of the foreigners.

Arthur May 11, 2010 jange, #25 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:27 PM NST #37 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:32 PM NST #24 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:33 PM NST #48 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:34 PM NST #19 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:35 PM NST #40 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:42 PM NST #2 Posted on: 11 MAY 2010 | 2:57 PM NST Is there some point to this cut and paste repetition? Wouldn't it have more impact if you at least pretended to be responding to what others are saying instead of just repeating your mantras? Are you feeling more isolated now that more people are joining in from different points of view and feel a need to compensate by repetition? Also I am puzzled, if there is some point to this repetitive chanting, why not also add it to some of the other topics? You seem to only have last week's mantra at: #2 Posted on: 07 MAY 2010 | 3:13 PM NST and a slight variation on a previous mantra at: #1 Posted on: 07 MAY 2010 | 3:59 PM NST Surely you could have added the current mantra to those two and there are even other topics where you haven't said anything at all? Are you becoming bored and lazy with your assigned duties. Are you being paid per comment? Anyway it took you a whole 30 minutes from 2:27 to 2:57 for only 7 repetitions. Let's see how quickly it can be exposed in all 9 topics with some automation. I'm hoping for only 2 minutes from earliest to latest, but it may depend on the moderation.

Shristi May 12, 2010 @ Slarti: 1. Were you a part of the peace rally? 2. Yes, I understand and completely agree that Maoists aren't going to sit like losers and do nothing about their embarrasing defeat. And I also agree that to compare them with extremists of every kind and structure would definitely be under rating the whole solemnity of the Maoist movement. Ofcourse the people who came to Kathmandu for sight seeing or according to their will or forced have everything to fight for. It is not enough for a peace rally to subdue that. But one aspect that everyone has missed regarding the peace rally is that it was not forwarded as an eye for an eye against the Maoists or prescribed by elites to go on with their lives. People from all parts of the society joined the rally just to make a point and not against the people but to make one thing clear to Prachanda and all other elites in the Maoists, that enough is enough. The same Maoists who abused the plight of rural Nepal and brought it to their benefit. This was basically a wake up call. to everyone. What tomorrow brings no one knows but whatever it may be at least the peace rally geared everyone's rusted conscience up. '' We are after all one. We all are one after all.

Sargam May 12, 2010 That was most precisely in Alexandre Dumas's (Father) novel 'The three Musketeers', they proclaim the following: "All for one, one for all." Rah-rah for your excellent analysis!?!

Slarti May 13, 2010 #52, the answer is no because I am not in Kathmandu. But the rest of it I don't understand. I have a feeling you are getting me all wrong.

shristi May 14, 2010 Ah! Don't the musketeers know it all,,and thank you for the enthusiastic reply... We are the change..........

shristi May 31, 2010 #52.. Apologies if I failed to understand your side of debate.