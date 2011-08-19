PICS: MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

With less than two weeks to go for the CA to come to the end of its extended term, Nepal's politics is once again distracted by the need to find a new prime minister. President Yadav has given the parties till Sunday to come up with a new government, and the choice has narrowed down to the Maoist's Baburam Bhattarai or the NC's Sher Bahadur Deuba who wants to be PM for the fourth time.

The ideal solution would be for the big three parties and the UDMF to form a consensus government to push through last-minute agreements on the integration package for Maoist fighters. Only this would give the parties, the moral grounds to extend the CA yet again. But the gulf between the parties is still too wide to expect this to happen by 31 August.

Since no one trusts anyone, how about a cabinet made up of all senior leaders? This way, the government doesn't have to keep referring to Paris Danda, Balkhu or Sanepa to decide on critical issues. They also won't need any high-level task forces and committees meeting in five-star resorts. The all-party cabinet can decide everything on the spot. It won't even matter who is the prime minister. But this is a final solution, after this there will be nothing to fall back on.

This deadlock has dragged on too long, it's time to think outside the box. Unless someone has a better idea.

Read also:
Descent into dystopia, EDITORIAL
Taking the people for granted, JYOTI MALHOTRA
Just because Anna Hazare can't challenge an elected government, doesn't mean Delhi can dismiss the anti-corruption activist